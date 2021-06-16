GB News launched on UK television this week to significant viewing figures – despite technical difficulties.

Compared by some to the right wing US network Fox News, the news channel promises to “expose the growing promotion of cancel culture”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to focus on debate rather than rolling news coverage, and is fronted by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil.

GB News launched this week with Andrew Neil at the helm (GB News)

But GB News has already courted controversy, with companies pulling their advertising from the channel this week.

What channel is GB News on?

GB News is on Freeview channel 236 and Freesat on 216.

On Sky it’s on channel 515 and on Virgin Media it’s on channel 626.

You can also watch live on gbnews.uk

Who are the GB News hosts and when is Andrew Neil on?

Former BBC politics correspondent Andrew Neil is now at the helm of GB News.

He will run the channel’s flagship news and politics programme, discussing the news of the day and interviewing political figures. It airs live from 8pm-9pm every weeknight.

Other big names who have joined GB News include:

- Apprentice winner and former Brexit party candidate Michelle Dewberry presents Dewbs & Co, which promises to be “unashamedly on the side of the unheard”.

- Daily Mail columnist and presenter Dan Wootton presents Tonight Live – “UK news with serious attitude”.

- Former Sky Sports broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher presents the Great British Breakfast, aiming to “leave you with reasons to be cheerful”.

- Former BBC presenter Simon McCoy has a show with Alex Philips which promises conversation about the issues on the “tip of the nation’s tongue”.

- Scottish history programs presenter Neil Oliver will celebrate the “best of Britain” with his show Neil Oliver Live.

- Former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart presents Alastair Stewart and Friends, an analytical take on the week’s latest stories.

What are the viewing figures for GB News?

Despite viewers complaining about sound and picture quality, GB News launched with significant ratings on Sunday evening (June 13).

The new channel had a peak of more than 350,000 viewers on its first evening, Media Mole reports.

And its first full day on air averaged 74,100 views – close to Sky News’ 78,000 but not quite reaching BBC News' 138,400.

responding to complaints about poor sound and lighting, on Wednesday (June 16) GB News said it had made a “number of improvements”.

What is the criticism of GB News?

GB News has already sparked controversy, with Ofcom receiving 373 complaints about Dan Wootton’s anti-lockdown monologue.

Meanwhile, advertisers have been encouraged to withdraw from the channel by the campaign group Stop Funding Hate.

Among them, Swedish retailer Ikea said GB News did not align with its “humanistic values” and Octopus energy said it would only advertise if the channel was “genuinely balanced”.

GB News has been criticised for lacking balance – with debates stirring “anti-woke” culture wars and dubious statements going unchallenged.

GB News will broadcast seven days a week across the UK and Ireland.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.