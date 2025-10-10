Research, conducted by travel experts at BoatBooker, found the best hidden beaches are not on the popular resort coastline and are instead found on islands in Scotland, the coastal paths of Wales and the remote coves of England.

The analysis examined Google Maps locations for the words secluded beaches, secret beaches and silent beaches with a focus on places that have fewer than 100 reviews.

Vukan Simic, founder of BoatBooker, said: "Britain's coastline offers unparalleled diversity beyond tourist hotspots.

“These off-the-beaten-path locations deliver the authentic British coastal experience travellers crave - pristine waters, dramatic scenery, and a genuine connection with our natural heritage.”

Here are the top 11 hidden coastal locations in the UK.

1 . Garry Beach - 88.8% Boasting golden sand and blue waters, Garry Beach is located in the village of Tolsta in the north of Lewis. It has ranked as the top hidden coastal spot in the UK. It received 85 reviews and averages five stars.

2 . Uisken Beach - 81.65% Uisken Beach, just beyond Bunessan on the Isle of Mull, is easily accessible by car. This hidden spot is a sandy bay with rocky outcrops. It has been called "very picturesque" and has received 84 reviews while averaging at 4.9 stars.

3 . West Beach - 78.6% West Beach is a beach on the Isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides. It has received 73 reviews and an average of five stars.

4 . Porth Trwyn - 76.55% The quiet beach of Porth Trwyn near Llanfaethlu is on Anglesey's west coast a few miles north of Holyhead. It has an average rating of 4.8 stars and has 99 reviews.