Two-times world's strongest man Geoff Capes dies, aged 75

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 18:56 BST
Olympian was regular competitor in Highland Games contests

Geoff Capes, the two-time world’s strongest man and British shot put record holder, has died at the age of 75.

Capes, who performed regularly in Highland Games competitions, set the furthest shot put throw by a British man with a distance of 21.68m in 1980.

Geoff Capes in action. (Photo by Michael Fresco/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Geoff Capes in action. (Photo by Michael Fresco/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Geoff Capes in action. (Photo by Michael Fresco/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In a statement, Capes' family said: "The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October.

"Britain's finest shot putter and twice world's strongest man."

Capes twice won shot put gold at the Commonwealth Games and the European Indoor Championships.

He was a three-time Olympian and came closest to winning a medal with a fifth-place finish at the 1980 Games in Moscow.

