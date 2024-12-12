Toastie-loving Starmer hits back at Badenoch’s claim sandwiches ‘not real food’

Tory leader says lunch is “for wimps” but does sometimes have a steak brought to her for a working meal

It is not the meatiest bone of contention separating the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

But a difference of opinion between the two over whether a sandwich constitutes lunch has succeeded in capturing the public imagination where many weightier subjects have failed.

Downing Street saw fit to put on record the fact that Sir Keir Starmer views the sandwich as a “great British institution”, after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed the snack as not “real food”.

Number 10 said the toastie-loving Prime Minister was “surprised” to learn his opposite number instead occasionally has a steak brought in for lunch after she talked about her eating habits in an interview.

Speaking to the Spectator magazine, Ms Badenoch claimed that sandwiches were “what you have for breakfast” and that she “will not touch bread if it’s moist”.

Asked whether the Prime Minister shared her views, Number 10 defended the sandwich as a “great British institution” which brings in £8 billion a year to the UK economy.

Sir Keir’s official spokesman said he is “quite happy with a sandwich lunch” and is partial to a “tuna sandwich and occasionally a cheese toastie”.

“I think he was surprised to hear that the leader of the Opposition has a steak brought in for lunch,” the spokesman said.

In an interview published on Thursday, the Tory leader had said: “What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps. I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time. There’s no time… Sometimes I will get a steak… I’m not a sandwich person.”

She added: “I don’t think sandwiches are a real food, it’s what you have for breakfast. I will not touch bread if it’s moist.”

Former Conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak previously described himself as a “big sandwich person”, telling reporters during the 2024 election campaign that a “club sandwich” was one of his favourites.

Ms Badenoch swiftly attacked the Prime Minister’s response to her remarks in a post on social media, writing: “The PM has time to respond to my jokes about lunch… but no time for the farmers who produce our food.

“He refused to answer questions because he doesn’t care. It’s an ideological attack on farmers and will destroy lives.

“The Conservatives will reverse his cruel family farm tax.”

Angry farmers drove tractors past Parliament in centr on Wednesday in protest against government plans to impose an inheritance tax on farms.

Thousands of protesters have gathered along Whitehall for another demonstration against the “toxic” Budget in October which farmers say puts their businesses, futures and food security at risk.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s plans include the introduction of a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million and speeding up the phase-out of EU-era subsidies in favour of nature-friendly farming payments.