Pat Christie

The Scotsman Readers Gallery 2024

By Andy O'Brien

Head of Audio Visual

Published 26th Dec 2024, 00:01 GMT

Feast your eyes on another 12 months of brilliant contributions from our talented Scotsman readers

Five days a week The Scotsman features a photograph sent in by one of our skilful readers.

From every region and throughout the seasons you have kept us entertained with images from sea to sky, wildlife, woodlands, steam trains, delightful landscapes and so much more. Thank you to all those who have shared their pictures over the past year. If you would like to get involved, send your pictures to [email protected]

1. Ryan Murray crosses Lauder Common carrying the burgh standard on the final day of Lauder Common Riding in the Scottish Borders. Curtis Welsh

Curtis Welsh

2. A Hover fly taking a rest on the Lily plant in our garden.

Pat Christie

3. Double rainbows and beautiful autumn light over Edinburgh recently after a sudden heavy rain shower.

Stuart Neville

4. Comet A3 - An image of the comet of the century from Scott's View overlooking the Eildon Hills in the Scottish Borders

Fiona Kilgour

