The major change being introduced at many Lidl stores across Scotland

The budget store has put up warning signs for customers

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has introduced changes at self checkouts which mean shoppers cannot pay with cash.

The budget supermarket, which is the second cheapest after Aldi according to Which? analysis, has put up signs in some shops saying that its self-checkouts no longer accept cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signs next to checkouts say: “Self-checkouts are now card-only. You can still use cash at the till.”

Self-checkouts were first brought in at Lidl tills in 2017, reducing the number of manned tills in turn.

Customers can still use cash at staffed tills.

Tesco converted 40 cafes to card only in August and Asda has around 82 cash-free outlets across the UK and 267 cash-free petrol stations where customers must pay at the pump by card.

The move will see customers at self checkouts in some stores unable to pay by cash | Kelvin Stuttard

Campaign Group Cash Matters has been lobbying on protecting cash payments for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: "New technologies are changing the way we pay, and cash remains the most attractive option for many.

“Because cash safeguards personal independence and freedom. Because cash ensures stable currency systems. Because cash is the most secure payment method. Because cash is resilient in times of crisis. Because cash offers privacy in a world of rising fraud and personal data collection. Because cash means tangibility and immediate comprehensibility in a world of bewildering virtual and digital signposts.

“Banknotes and coins reflect a nation's identity and its magic moments, presenting its most significant people, landmarks and values to the world. In short: cash matters.”

Lidl’s sales surged by 9.1 per cent in August, with visitor numbers boosted through digital vouchers for its bakery products.