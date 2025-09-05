The Duchess of Kent dies aged 92, Buckingham Palace announces

She is survived by her husband, the Duke of Kent, aged 89, and their children.

The Duchess of Kent has died at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The duchess, Katharine, was the oldest member of the Royal Family, married to Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Katharine, Duchess of Kent posed with their children George Windsor, Helen Windsor (now Lady Helen Taylor) and baby son Nicholas Windsor at home in London on 10th September 1970. | Getty Images

The Duchess and Duke of Kent had three children, but another son was stillborn.

Music was a big part of the life of the duchess and her tastes were eclectic - picking Mozart's Ave Verum Corpus as her favourite piece on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs but also later speaking of her liking for gangsta rap.

In later years, she stepped back from using her royal HRH title and spent more time working to improve music education for young people.

As Katharine Kent, or Mrs Kent, she worked from the mid-1990s as a part-time music teacher at Wansbeck Primary School in Kingston upon Hull without parents or pupils knowing about her royal background.

She is survived by her husband, the Duke of Kent, aged 89, and their two sons and a daughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent leaving Westminster Abbey after the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. | David Jones/PA Wire

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Duchess of Kent brought “compassion, dignity and a human touch to everything she did”, as he paid tribute following her death.

He said: “I wish to send my sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and the royal family on the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“For many years, she was one of our hardest working royals – supporting our late Queen Elizabeth II in her official duties at home and abroad.

“She brought compassion, dignity and a human touch to everything she did. Many will remember that moment at the Wimbledon Ladies Final, when she touchingly comforted the runner-up, Jana Novotna.

“Later, when it was discovered she had been giving her time and working anonymously as a music teacher at a school in Hull, it seemed typical of her unassuming nature.