The annual pilgrimage to Ingliston that now goes around the world

Beasts will be buffed, horses groomed and hooves clipped as the country’s proud agricultural community prepares to come together for the 2021 edition of the legendary Royal Highland Show, which starts on Monday.
As with just about everything else in the world, things will be a little different this year. In normal times, up to 190,000 people would attend over the week to soak up the sights, sounds and smells at the showground. Good trade would be done.
Last year, the show was cancelled and this summer it will move “behind closed doors” and online for the Royal Highland Showcase. Livestock judging, exhibitions and show jumping will be viewed via the internet. Hundreds of hours of coverage, including chef demonstrations, farrier exhibitions and forestry skills, will be shared.
The crowds might miss out on the atmosphere this year but the pandemic-driven format does have some advantages. For the agricultural community this summer, it’s some sort of return to normality where they can show and share their best. And this best will be beamed from Ingliston onto the world stage for the very first time, for all to see and admire.
We wish them all well.