The 10 best wildlife pictures in the world for 2024 - featuring a lynx and dolphins

Selected from a record-breaking 59,228 entries from 117 countries and territories, the winners of the Natural History Museum's prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition were revealed at an awards ceremony in South Kensington on Tuesday evening.
Celebrating its 60th year, the flagship Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition featuring the 100 awarded images will open on Friday at the Natural History Museum in London.
The 2025 competition opens for entries on Monday, October 14 and closes at 11.30am GMT on Thursday, December 5.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024
Canadian Marine Conservation Photojournalist, Shane Gross, was awarded Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 for his image ‘The Swarm of Life’, a breath-taking photograph that shines a light on the magical underwater world of western toad tadpoles.