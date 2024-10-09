The 10 best wildlife pictures in the world for 2024 - featuring a lynx and dolphins

Selected from a record-breaking 59,228 entries from 117 countries and territories, the winners of the Natural History Museum's prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition were revealed at an awards ceremony in South Kensington on Tuesday evening.

Celebrating its 60th year, the flagship Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition featuring the 100 awarded images will open on Friday at the Natural History Museum in London.

The 2025 competition opens for entries on Monday, October 14 and closes at 11.30am GMT on Thursday, December 5.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024

Canadian Marine Conservation Photojournalist, Shane Gross, was awarded Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 for his image ‘The Swarm of Life’, a breath-taking photograph that shines a light on the magical underwater world of western toad tadpoles.

1 . Free as a Bird Free as a Bird by Alberto Roman Gomez from Spain, the winner in the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, 10 Years and Under | Alberto Roman Gomez/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Photo Sales

2 . The Demolition Squad The Demolition Squad by Ingo Arndt from Germany, the winner in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category | Ingo Arndt/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Photo Sales

3 . Frontier of the Lynx Frontier of the Lynx by Igor Metelskiy from Russia, the winner in the Animals in their Environment category | Igor Metelskiy/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Photo Sales