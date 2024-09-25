Starmer warns Middle East 'on the brink' as UK troops deployed

Israeli army chief tells troops airstrikes were designed to ‘prepare the ground for your possible entry’

Sir Keir Starmer warned the Middle East is “on the brink” as UK troops were sent to the region where they could be deployed to evacuate British citizens.

The Prime Minister called on Israel and Hezbollah to agree to an immediate ceasefire and end the violence in both Lebanon and Gaza.

Earlier, the chief of the Israeli army said the country’s military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon, after Hezbollah fired a missile towards Tel Aviv for the first time.

The United Nations has said more than 90,000 people have been displaced by five days of strikes on Lebanon.

A total of 200,000 people are thought to have been forced from their homes since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel nearly a year ago, drawing Israeli retaliation.

Addressing troops on the northern border, Chief of Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi said the latest Israeli airstrikes were designed to "prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah ".

A woman reacts at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in the town of Maisara, north of Beirut | AP

The UK has deployed 700 troops to Cyprus to prepare for a possible evacuation of thousands of Britons.

Ahead of an appearance at the UN Security Council in New York last night, Sir Keir urged Britons to leave by the remaining commercial routes without relying on a possible evacuation.

He also said Benjamin Netanyahu's government needed to do more to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"In relation to Lebanon , I am very worried about the escalation,” Sir Keir said.

"I'm calling for all parties to step back from the brink, to de-escalate. We need a ceasefire so this can be sorted out diplomatically.

"But I have a very important message for British nationals in Lebanon which is: the time to leave is now.

"The contingency plans are being ramped up but don't wait for those, there are still commercial flights.

"It's very important that they hear my message, which is to leave and to leave immediately."

He called on all sides in the disputes in the Middle East to seek a diplomatic solution.

"We must address the situation in Gaza,” he said. “October 7 was the bloodiest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

"I utterly condemn the terrorist actions of Hamas . The ordeal of the hostages and their loved ones continues almost a year later.

"Six of them were killed in cold blood just a few weeks ago. So, I say again: let the hostages go.

"And we must face up to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza that continues to deepen by the day.

" Israel must grant humanitarian access to civilians in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law. There can be no more excuses."

He added: "I call on the Security Council to seek political solutions that can break repeating cycles of violence like that in the Middle East . The region is at the brink.

"We need an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah and the implementation of a political plan which allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes to live in peace and security.

"That security will come through diplomacy - not escalation. There is no military solution here. Nor is there a military-only solution to the conflict in Gaza .

"This council must demand - again - an immediate, full and complete ceasefire in Gaza with the release of all the hostages.

"We need a political route to that agreement which provides a bridge to a better future. A credible and irreversible path towards a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure State of Israel .

"This is the only way to provide security and justice for both Israelis and Palestinians."

A diplomatic source in New York said efforts to calm tensions in the Middle East had stepped up with Sir Keir’s arrival late on Tuesday night.

“Now the PM is in town it’s definitely raised it up a level. The Foreign Secretary has been talking at the UN and making the case,” they said.

Diplomats are also understood to be queuing up to see Mr Netanyahu, who is expected to arrive in New York today (weds), in a bid to talk him into deescalation.

Hezbollah’s apparent attempted strike on Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile yesterday is considered to be a significant escalation in the already-tense situation between Israel and Lebanon.

Diplomatic officials are understood to be anxious to pull back from the brink of what could become an all-out war, with the hope that pressure begins to bear down on Israel.

Mr Netanyahu is due to address the UN tomorrow (fri). The source said Sir Keir was among those hoping to meet him, though it is uncertain whether the two will have time to meet.

Mr Netanyahu is travelling to the US with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said an immediate ceasefire is needed and advised British nationals in Lebanon to “leave now”.

Commercial routes out of Lebanon could become cut off as airlines are suspending flights to the country because of the escalating violence.

First Minister John Swinney said the escalation of violence is “deeply troubling” and that any Scots caught up in the “awful conflict” should have safe passage out of Lebanon.

Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government would work with the UK Government to ensure any Scots in Lebanon can leave safely.

He said: “I’m deeply concerned about the situation in Lebanon, as I have been about the situation in Gaza for almost a year.”

Mr Swinney added: “The escalation in violence is deeply troubling and the loss of innocent life is unconscionable.

“So, we need to have a solution to the Middle East conflict. We need to have a de-escalation of the conflict.

“Obviously, if there is a threat to any of our citizens in Lebanon, the United Kingdom Government has responsibility for ensuring the safe passage of those individuals.

“We will work constructively with the United Kingdom Government to make sure that any of our citizens that are caught up in this absolutely awful conflict are able to be assured of their safety.”

US President Joe Biden said "all-out war" is still possible but that he remains hopeful an off-ramp can be found to prevent further bloodshed.

"An all-out war is possible," Mr Biden said, adding that he thinks the opportunity also exists "to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region".

Mr Biden suggested that getting Israel and Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire could help achieve a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza .

The war in Gaza began a year ago on October 7 when Hamas invaded southern Israel and has caused tens of thousands of deaths, the majority being of Palestinians in Gaza .

"It's possible and I'm using every bit of energy I have with my team ... to get this done," he said. "There's a desire to see change in the region."