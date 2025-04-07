Starmer to back 'British brilliance' with support for car industry in wake of tariffs

Prime Minister reinstates 2030 date for ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles amid ‘bold changes’ to boost exports

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "determined to back British brilliance" as he promised "bold changes" to the rules around electric cars in the wake of US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The Prime Minister has pledged to help "ensure home-grown firms can export British cars", as officials announced a series of measures to support companies, while he said that the new global context has forced the Government to go "further and faster" on the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses are grappling with the new rules from the White House, which mean a 25 per cent tariff is now applied to foreign cars imported into the US, while other products face a 10 per cent levy.

Jaguar Land Rover said over the weekend that they would "pause" shipments to the US, as they look to "address the new trading terms".

Sir Keir has said that "global trade is being transformed" and businesses need "a government that steps up".

"That means action, not words," he added. "So today I am announcing bold changes to the way we support our car industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will help ensure home-grown firms can export British cars built by British workers around the world, and the industry can look forward with confidence, as well as back with pride."

New cars at Royal Portbury Docks, North Somerset | PA

As part of Monday's announcement, Sir Keir will officially reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. Regulations around manufacturing targets on electric cars and vans will also be altered, to help firms in the transition.

Luxury supercar firms such as Aston Martin and McLaren will still be allowed to keep producing petrol cars beyond the 2030 date, because they only manufacture a small number of vehicles per year.

Hybrids will also be allowed to be sold until 2035.

The Government is also going to make it easier for manufacturers who do not comply with Government-mandated sales targets to avoid fines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials have said that support for the car industry will continue to be kept under review as the full impact of the tariffs announced last week becomes clear.

A series of interventions from the Government are expected this week, and it is thought that elements of the industrial strategy could be brought forward, having been expected this summer, in response to the announcements from the US in recent days.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph , the Prime Minister has said that the Government is "ready to use industrial policy" to help shelter businesses from the fallout from the tariffs, while "the world as we know it has gone" in terms of the economy.

"This week, the Government will do everything necessary to protect Britain's national interest," Sir Keir wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because when global economic sands are shifting, our laser focus on delivering for Britain will not, and these new times demand a new mentality."

Labour pledged in their election manifesto to restore the 2030 date, after it had been rolled back to 2035 by Rishi Sunak's Conservative government.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the industry deserves "clarity" in the economic context.

She said: "Our ambitious package of strengthening reforms will protect and create jobs, making the UK a global automotive leader in the switch to EVs, all the while meeting our core manifesto commitment to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister spent the weekend in calls with foreign leaders about the tariffs, after he promised to do "everything necessary" to protect Britain's national interest.

After calls with the leaders of France , Italy and Australia in recent days, Sir Keir used conversations with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen , German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and leader of the German Christian Democratic Union party Friedrich Merz , to reiterate his disappointment at the measures announced by the White House.

Germany is one of the countries due to face higher tariffs in the coming days, as the EU has been hit with a 20 per cent rate.

The Conservatives accused the Government of “firing on half cylinders” when support for car makers needs a “full throttle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: “After nearly a year, Labour’s industrial strategy remains stuck on the grid and the Business Secretary and Chancellor are busy undermining competitiveness in the form of higher taxes and new employment red tape.”

Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats have said that the moves on their own “won’t be enough to protect the sector from the impact of Trump’s damaging taxes”.

Trade spokesperson Paul Kohler said “ministers should also be exploring better incentives for consumers to buy electric vehicles including VAT cuts for public charging and postponing the planned increase in vehicle tax on electric cars.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones suggested globalisation has "come to an end" in the wake of the US tariffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones told the BBC that Britain needs to be "strong and resilient" and emphasised the importance of investing in the domestic economy.

Asked if the era of "cheap fast-fashion or cheap TVs" was over, Mr Jones told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: "Yeah, it's ended.

"Globalisation, as we've known it for the last number of decades, has come to an end.

"That's why we need Britain to be strong and resilient, also build out our relationships with our allies and partners around the world, but also why we have to invest in the domestic economy, both for UK businesses, but also our public services, so that we have workers and communities who are well-skilled (and) able to take advantages of jobs in the UK, which is why our plan for change is investing in the NHS and skills, and as well as industrial policy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she did not believe that globalisation was over, and that the system had helped the UK.

She told the same BBC programme: "We have become wealthier because of it."