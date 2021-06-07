Special display at Palace of Holyroodhouse will commemorate life and legacy of Duke of Edinburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

A total of 150 objects will be on show in the display and a parallel exhibition at Windsor Castle, together branded as Prince Philip: A Celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s longest-serving consort died in April, just a few weeks short of his 100th birthday.

A silver model of HMY Britannia produced by Garrard & Co and presented to the Queen and Prince Philip by Lloyd’s Register of Shipping in 1972

The display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will include a section charting Prince Philip’s early life and naval career. In The Prince’s Midshipman’s log book from 1940–1, he describes his role operating the ship’s searchlight during the Battle of Cape Matapan while stationed on the HMS Valiant off the coast of Greece.

Another section will bring together items from his wedding to Princess Elizabeth in 1947, including the wedding invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu. On the occasion of their wedding, Prince Philip was granted the royal dukedom of Edinburgh and the display will look particularly at his connections to Scotland and its capital city.

The display will also include two of the original design sketches for the royal yacht Britannia’s sun lounge and dining room by architect Sir Hugh Casson, as well as a silver model of Britannia presented to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh by Lloyd’s Register of Shipping in 1972. The Duke took a keen interest and active role in both the technical aspects of Britannia, drawing on his own practical naval experience, and the interior design of the Royal Apartments.

Morning Light, Banffshire, 1979–84, by James Orr, purchased by the Queen and Prince Philip, 1984

Prince Philip was also a keen collector of contemporary Scottish art, acquiring a large number of works from the annual exhibitions of the Royal Scottish Academy between 1958 and 1996. Paintings from this collection, including works by Robin Philipson and James Orr, will be on display at the Palace, with many reflecting his interests in Scottish landscapes and wildlife.

The display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse opens on July 23 and runs until October 31. The palace is open five days a week, Thursday to Monday, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Pre-booking is essential.

The Windsor display runs from June 24 until September 20.

Prince Philip’s Midshipman’s log book, 1940–1

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Designs for the sun lounge of the Royal Yacht Britannia by Sir Hugh Casson