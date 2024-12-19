Sir Keir Starmer says he would not change a thing despite bruising first five months in power

Prime Minister faces MPs amid backlash over farmer tax, winter fuel allowence and Waspi women pensions

Sir Keir Starmer has said he would not do anything differently if given the chance to relive his first five months in power, despite the turmoil and criticism he has faced.

The Prime Minister has faced backlash over an inheritance tax hike for farmers and the decision to limit the winter fuel allowance to only the poorest pensioners, as well as accusations of betraying the so-called Waspi women who faced changes to their state pension age.

His top team has also been subject to internal turmoil, with chief of staff Sue Gray ousted in favour of long-time Labour adviser Morgan McSweeney .

Despite his hopes of driving growth and prosperity, the Prime Minister is grappling with a sluggish economy and stubborn inflation in the aftermath of Labour's first Budget.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appearing before the Liaison Committee at the Houses of Parliamen | PA

Speaking at the Liaison Committee of senior MPs, Sir Keir was insistent he would not change a thing when asked by its Labour chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier : "Is there anything that you would do differently if you were starting out now, knowing what you know?"

"No," he replied.

He added: "We have had to do tough stuff, we are getting on with it and I am very pleased to be delivering from a position of power, rather than going around the division lobbies losing every night.

"I have had too much of that."

Sir Keir had earlier pleaded for patience over his drive to improve living standards, warning it "will take some time" for people to feel the benefits.

The Prime Minister hopes changes to planning rules, reforms to regulations and the use of technology and artificial intelligence could help boost sluggish economic growth.

But he told the Liaison Committee he would not repeat the mistakes of the Tory years and promise quick solutions.

The Prime Minister's appearance came on the day the Bank of England held interest rates at 4.75 per cent and warned of "heightened uncertainty in the economy" following the UK Budget and US presidential election.

Inflation has also increased, with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rising to 2.3 per cent in October and 2.6 per cent in November, while the UK economy unexpectedly contracted in October, marking two months in a row of negative growth for the first time since the pandemic.

Sir Keir said: "We've had a decade - slightly more - of stagnant growth or low growth, and we've got to turn that around."

The Budget was intended to "stabilise the economy" and create the conditions for investment, he said.

UK Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced on Tuesday there will be no compensation for women born in the 50s who were not aware of changes to the state pension age.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar voiced disappointment on Wednesday at the UK government’s decision.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said policy differences between Scottish Labour and the Labour-run UK Government are to be expected as it is “the way devolution works”.

A number of Labour figures have previously been supportive of the Waspi campaign for compensation.

Mr Sarwar has sought to distance himself from Labour ministers’ position, saying there is “justified frustration” that there will not be blanket compensation for the women affected.

Mr Murray said: “The Government’s just got to balance all of that in terms of the public finances that are available.

“The decision, while disappointing – while frustrating and angering some of the Waspi women – is right for the Government.

“Because we can’t justify all of that taxpayers’ money being paid in compensation at a flat rate to everyone when 90% of women knew that the changes were being made.