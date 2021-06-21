Sitting on a stunning spot in the Tulliemet valley, the shepherds’ huts (named Lapwing and Curlew) command breath-taking views across Strathtay and are surrounded by an abundance of wildlife, from osprey, nesting eagles and deer to newly arrived resident beavers in the Tulliemet River.

Hand crafted in a Cumbrian workshop, the huts, which are designed for couples, have been beautifully decorated with modern fabrics, and an eclectic ‘gathering’ of antique and quirky curios.

Comfort is designed in with a king-size bedchamber, hand-stitched quilts, hot shower, fully fitted kitchen, electric underfloor heating and log burning stoves.

Combined with outdoor hammocks, a firepit surrounded by wooden armchairs and sheepswool rugs, the shepherds’ huts offer guests an unparalleled way to experience Scotland’s natural environment in luxurious comfort.

Catriona Sutherland, Head of Marketing at Blair Castle, which lies at the heart of the Atholl Estates, said: “The shepherds’ huts are beautiful, so we’ve chosen to site them on an area of the estate that we’ve kept a bit of a secret.”

Jane Bonsor, founder and creative director of Korla, a company that specialises in printed interiors fabrics, led the design of the huts from start to finish.

The shepherds’ huts command breath-taking views across Strathtay. Photo: Alex Macleod

She said: “This project has been a true labour of love. I approached the design as if I was designing a home, full of home comforts, but drew on the colours of the landscape to decorate the huts both inside and out.

“The best part was gathering together a mix of new fabrics and older homely items in a collection that blends together.”

Guests of the huts will also have access to all of the activities on the 145,000 acre estate, including 50 miles of waymarked walks and cycle paths and ranger-led nature trails, as well as Blair Castle, home of the Dukes of Atholl, its walled garden and sculpture trail.

