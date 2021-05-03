With polling stations opening on May 6, BBC Scotland will host the last leaders’ debate on Tuesday.

Party leaders will have the chance to appeal to the public for their votes in this leaders’ debate finale.

Where can I watch the debate?

Leaders' Debate from the Corn Exchange, Edinburgh. Picture shows L-R clockwise Presenter Sarah Smith, Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie, Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar and Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon (Photo: BBC Scotland / Kirsty Anderson).

The Scotsman will be running hustings before the debate and then a live blog to keep you up to date with the latest election news as the debate unfolds.

The debate programme will be live on BBC Scotland at 7.50pm on Tuesday, May 4 and will last just over an hour.

Prior to the show, BBC will air ‘The Campaign’ at 7pm which will focus on interviews with parties contesting the Scottish election.

This includes Alba leader Alex Salmond, All for Unity’s George Galloway, Reform UK Scotland leader Michelle Ballantyne and UKIP Scotland’s Donald Mackay.

Who is involved?

The event will be hosted by BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell with all five main political parties – SNP, Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and the Greens – in Scotland taking part in the final debate of the election campaign.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to speak for SNP, Anas Sarwar for Scottish Labour, Douglas Ross for Scottish Conservatives, Willie Rennie for Scottish Lib Dems and either Lorna Slater or Patrick Harvie for Scottish Greens.

What will the format be?

Although a clear format has not yet been announced, we can expect leaders to take to individual podiums and be quizzed on the big issues raised over the last six weeks in Scottish politics.

The BBC has said Mr Campbell will put the leaders of the country’s political parties ‘under the spotlight’ to discuss these issues.

What can we expect the leaders to talk about?

Following on from the past leaders’ debates, we can expect further heated discussions as leaders battle it out over key issues.

The handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the topic of Scottish independence are likely to crop up.

Education, health care, the economy, housing, employment and the environment are also general topics we can expect to be raised by the leaders.

