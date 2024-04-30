Scotland News Recap: Keep up to date with news from across the country

So far we have two clear frontrunners for the next First Minister.

The SNP national executive opened up nominations at midnight last night and so far no one was officially declared themselves as a candidate - but they have until May 6 to do so.

Kate Forbes (left) and John Swinney appear set to throw their hats in the ring to become the next SNP leader and First Minister

First up is John Swinney. The veteran MSP is highly experienced, having previously been SNP leader and holding numerous senior cabinet positions under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, including deputy first minister, education secretary, finance secretary and Covid-19 recovery secretary.

A number of senior figures within the SNP have already publicly said they will be backing Mr Swinney, including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, former Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Health Secretary Neil Gray, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, Economy Secretary Màiri McAllan and the party’s longest-serving MP Pete Wishart.

He is seen as a safe pair of hands and as someone who can unite the party together.

The other option early doors is Kate Forbes.

She stood against Humza Yousaf last year to be First Minister and was the early favourite, but saw her lead plummet after saying she is against gay marriage and is anti-abortion.

However she is also highly experienced having been finance secretary under Nicola Sturgeon, and is very popular amongst SNP members - she got 48 per cent of the vote against Humza Yousaf, and listening to the radio this morning, the callers seem pretty unanimous that she is what they want.