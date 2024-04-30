Scotland News Recap: Keep up to date with news from across the country

Scotland News Recap: Race starts to replace First Minister after Yousaf steps down | NHS workers 'frustrated' by political turmoil | Nominations open for SNP leader
John Swinney emerges as frontrunner to replace Humza Yousaf as First Minister and SNP leader.
Former deputy minister John Swinney is considering a bid to replace Humza Yousaf as leader of the SNP while Kate Forbes could also throw her hat into the ring. Read more here.
How is a new First Minister and SNP leader appointed?
It is now official that Humza Yousaf is on his way out the door, so everyone’s eyes are turning to who will replace him as SNP leader and first minister.
There are a few names being touted, but it looks like it could be a two-horse race between former deputy first minister John Swinney or former finance secretary Kate Forbes.
But how will they become first minister? The Scotsman takes a look at the process the prospective candidates will need to go through before they can claim the title.
The King is returning to public duties after the positive effect of his cancer treatment. Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease. Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.
Nominations are open in the SNP leadership contest as senior figures have backed former deputy first minister John Swinney for the top job.
Good morning! I’m Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent, and I am taking over the live blog from Rachel Mackie.
I’m sitting in the Scottish Parliament right now waiting to hear if there are any more updates on who will replace Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and First Minister, and I’ll update you with the latest throughout the day.
So far we have two clear frontrunners for the next First Minister.
The SNP national executive opened up nominations at midnight last night and so far no one was officially declared themselves as a candidate - but they have until May 6 to do so.
First up is John Swinney. The veteran MSP is highly experienced, having previously been SNP leader and holding numerous senior cabinet positions under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, including deputy first minister, education secretary, finance secretary and Covid-19 recovery secretary.
A number of senior figures within the SNP have already publicly said they will be backing Mr Swinney, including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, former Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Health Secretary Neil Gray, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, Economy Secretary Màiri McAllan and the party’s longest-serving MP Pete Wishart.
He is seen as a safe pair of hands and as someone who can unite the party together.
The other option early doors is Kate Forbes.
She stood against Humza Yousaf last year to be First Minister and was the early favourite, but saw her lead plummet after saying she is against gay marriage and is anti-abortion.
However she is also highly experienced having been finance secretary under Nicola Sturgeon, and is very popular amongst SNP members - she got 48 per cent of the vote against Humza Yousaf, and listening to the radio this morning, the callers seem pretty unanimous that she is what they want.
Rebel SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing says he will support her and expects her to run, and his sister Annabelle Ewing has also given Ms Forbes her support.
There is a new poll out this morning from Ipsos which suggests voters feel the economy is the biggest issue facing Britain, followed by the NHS.
The survey covers the whole of the UK in the run-up to a general election.
In the poll 34 per cent said the economy was the most important issue, followed by 29 per cent saying the NHS, and 27 per cent saying housing.
However only three per cent said Europe and Brexit were the most important issues - this is the lowest level since September 2012.
Gideon Skinner, head of politics research at Ipsos, said: “Our new issues index shows that although the proportion citing the NHS as an important issue fell by six points in April, it remains a key concern, and is second among Britains’ overall.
“The economy and public services are likely to remain at the forefront of voters’ minds over the coming months, suggesting that they will be critical factors as we approach the election.
“The NHS was important in 2019 as well, but in other ways the next election is shaping up to be quite different.
“Despite the recent falls, inflation is still a bigger public worry than five years ago, especially for young people, while immigration is a concern for Conservatives and older people.
“But Brexit, which was one of the defining factors in Boris Johnson’s victory in 2019, is now at its lowest point on the public’s agenda for over 10 years.”
The Scottish Conservatives have withdrawn their motion of no confidence in Humza Yousaf as First Minister.
Party leader Douglas Ross announced he was lodging the motion during FMQs, setting off the chain of events that eventually led to Mr Yousaf’s resignation yesterday.
Mr Ross says the motion has “achieved its goal”.
In a statement, Mr Ross said: “I’m delighted that the Scottish Conservative motion of no confidence in Humza Yousaf achieved its purpose by forcing him to resign.
“While, on a personal level, I wish him well for the future, he was a disaster as First Minister and it’s in Scotland’s interests that he goes.
“The next goal for my party is to see off this feuding, failing SNP government and switch the focus away from their independence obsession and onto the public’s real priorities - such as growing the economy, and improving Scotland’s ailing public services.
“As it’s job done in terms of Humza Yousaf, there’s no longer any need for us to press ahead with a debate on our no-confidence motion.”
