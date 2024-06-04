Keep up with news from across the country here.

Nigel Farage has set out his goal for Reform UK to effectively take over the Conservative Party – and potentially put him in No 10. The veteran Eurosceptic, now installed as Reform UK leader and seeking to win the Clacton seat at the General Election, suggested a “chunk” of the Conservatives could join his party. He compared the situation to Canadian politics, where Stephen Harper had been elected as a Reform MP but went on to head a “new Conservative” government.