Keep up with news from across the country here.

Almost 500 fewer children started mental health treatment in Scotland in the first three months of 2024, figures show.
Public Health Scotland data shows 4,056 children began treatment with Scotland's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in the quarter ending March 2024.
That was down 10.5% from the 4,531 children and young people who started treatment in the quarter ending December 2023, and down 17.6% from 4,920 in March 2023.
The statistics also show 5,557 children were on a Camhs waiting list at the end of March 2024, a 0.7% increase from the 5,517 at the end of December 2023.
However, it was down 27.8% from the 7,701 waiting in the same quarter ending March 2023.
Crowds cheered a ferry carrying D-Day veterans to France for the 80th anniversary commemorations as it set sail from Portsmouth.
The Brittany Ferries ship Mont St Michel was accompanied by Royal Navy patrol vessels Trumpeter, Medusa and Basher as well as HMS Cattistock and the Training Ship Royalist, with tugs spraying water as it travelled out of Portsmouth Harbour.
Several small boats and yachts also waited outside the harbour to see the ferry off on its journey to Caen.
Crowds waving Union and D-Day flags gathered on the Round Tower and harbour walls in Old Portsmouth and cheered and clapped as the ferry passed, with the veterans and families waving back from the ship's decks.
Nigel Farage has set out his goal for Reform UK to effectively take over the Conservative Party – and potentially put him in No 10. The veteran Eurosceptic, now installed as Reform UK leader and seeking to win the Clacton seat at the General Election, suggested a “chunk” of the Conservatives could join his party. He compared the situation to Canadian politics, where Stephen Harper had been elected as a Reform MP but went on to head a “new Conservative” government.
The Japanese state visit to the UK hosted by the King is to go ahead in a "slightly adapted" form despite the General Election.
In an unprecedented move, the King and Queen will entertain Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako just days before the country goes to the polls.
The red carpet will be rolled out, and the major, formal state occasion will include the traditional pomp and pageantry of a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade, a carriage procession and a grand banquet at Buckingham Palace.
It will take place from June 25-27, ending just a week before the July 4 vote.
