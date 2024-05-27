Keep up with news from across the country here.

Scotland news live: How votes on Matheson's future as MSP could play out | Flooding and thunderstorms forecast | Could a Scottish private school help solve teacher shortage?
A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a Scottish serial killer will be held in September, it has been confirmed. Peter Tobin, who was serving a full life order sentence, died on October 8 2022 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI). The 76 year-old had been an inmate at HMP Edinburgh when he was taken to hospital on September 9 2022 following a fall in his cell the previous night. Tobin was serving the sentence for the murders of Angelika Kluk, 23, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18. The killer has long been suspected by police of murdering several other women as he lived under more than 40 aliases and had over 150 cars in his life. His ashes were scattered at sea.
The NHS has announced the 143 hospital sites that will test and roll out Martha's rule in its first year.
Martha's rule will allow patients and families to seek a second opinion if they feel their condition, or the condition of a loved one, is deteriorating and they are not being listened to.
The escalation process will be available 24/7 at all 143 sites, with an internal phone number advertised on posters and leaflets throughout the hospitals.
Families and patients who ring the number will be able to request a second opinion from a critical care outreach team. The programme will be in place at all 143 sites by March 2025, NHS England said.
It follows the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills in 2021.
She developed sepsis after suffering a pancreatic injury following a fall from her bike.
Martha's parents, Merope Mills and Paul Laity, raised concerns about their daughter's health a number of times but these were brushed aside.
A coroner ruled she would most likely have survived if doctors had identified the warning signs of her rapidly-deteriorating condition and transferred her to intensive care earlier.
In the wake of her deaths, her parents campaigned extensively for a single system that would allow families to trigger an urgent clinical review from a different team in the hospital.
Labour and the Tories will clash over security as campaigning for the General Election enters its first full week after the Conservatives announced controversial plans to introduce national service.
In a keynote speech ahead of polling day, Sir Keir Starmer will say that "economic security, border security, and national security" will form the "bedrock" of the party manifesto.
Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak will be hammering his message that the Conservatives will take "bold action" to deliver "a secure future for the next generation".
The Tories have said that all 18-year-olds would be made to undertake a form of "mandatory" national service if they are re-elected on July 4 as part of plans.
Flooding, lightning and thunderstorms to hit Scotland on Bank Holiday Monday - here are the warnings.
Holidaymakers face the prospect of flooding, lightning and thunderstorms during the late spring Bank Holiday today.
Millions are expected on the roads to enjoy the last official break before summer, but grim warnings have been posted for those travelling across much of Scotland.
Could a Scottish private school have the solution to teacher shortages in state secondaries?
Good morning! Our top story today... How the votes on Michael Matheson's future as Falkirk West MSP after iPad scandal could play out.
The Conservatives will urge other MSPs to "stand up for the integrity of the Scottish Parliament" when their motion calling for Michael Matheson's resignation is debated at Holyrood on Wednesday.
