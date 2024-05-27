Keep up with news from across the country here.

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a Scottish serial killer will be held in September, it has been confirmed. Peter Tobin, who was serving a full life order sentence, died on October 8 2022 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI). The 76 year-old had been an inmate at HMP Edinburgh when he was taken to hospital on September 9 2022 following a fall in his cell the previous night. Tobin was serving the sentence for the murders of Angelika Kluk, 23, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18. The killer has long been suspected by police of murdering several other women as he lived under more than 40 aliases and had over 150 cars in his life. His ashes were scattered at sea.