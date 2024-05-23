Former Scottish deputy first minister Lord Wallace is to act as campaign chairman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats in the General Election, the party has announced. Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he has asked Lord Wallace – who twice served as acting first minister – to take charge of the campaign because “he is a proven election winner”. Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Under his leadership, the Scottish Liberal Democrats secured their best election results and played a key part in delivering devolution and the Scottish Parliament. “As deputy first minister and acting first minister, he delivered pioneering freedom of information legislation and free personal care, passed the smoking ban and introduced the free bus pass. Every Scottish Government since has been a pale shadow. “Unlike the SNP, he knows how to deliver good government and get the basics right. I am delighted that he has agreed to take on this role.”