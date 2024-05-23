Scotland News Live: What happens now as Sunak and Starmer kick off campaigns ahead of election | Pupils will now see their marked exam papers | First look inside new Playhouse restaurant
First Minister John Swinney has said it would have been "preferable" if an ambulance had been able to attend an incident in which a one-year-old girl was struck by a car.
Ivy Mae Ross died after being hit by a Land Rover in a church car park in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, last week.
North East Scotland MSP Douglas Lumsden said that at the time of incident, ambulances in the area were "all stacked up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary" and unable to attend.
As a result, he told the First Minister the Scottish Ambulance Service sent its Special Operations Response Team (Sort), which normally deals with hazardous incidents.
First Minister John Swinney said he was "relishing the opportunity" to fight a campaign of "hope and unity" in the coming weeks.
Telling the assembled MSPs and activists that he wants to "unite Scotland for independence", Mr Swinney said: "I'm relishing the opportunity to campaign across this modern, diverse and beautiful country.
"I can't, of course, make any promises about the outcome, that's for the voters to decide, but I can promise you this - the SNP will be fighting an energetic, optimistic campaign full of enthusiasm, a campaign infused with hope for a better future.
"I'll be leading that campaign from the front - I'll travel the length and breadth of Scotland bringing that campaign of hope and unity.
"I can't wait to get started - let's get out there and put Scotland first."
Former Scottish deputy first minister Lord Wallace is to act as campaign chairman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats in the General Election, the party has announced. Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he has asked Lord Wallace – who twice served as acting first minister – to take charge of the campaign because “he is a proven election winner”. Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Under his leadership, the Scottish Liberal Democrats secured their best election results and played a key part in delivering devolution and the Scottish Parliament. “As deputy first minister and acting first minister, he delivered pioneering freedom of information legislation and free personal care, passed the smoking ban and introduced the free bus pass. Every Scottish Government since has been a pale shadow. “Unlike the SNP, he knows how to deliver good government and get the basics right. I am delighted that he has agreed to take on this role.”
Former Scottish health secretary Michael Matheson said the Holyrood committee which recommended a 27-day suspension for him was “politicised” and the sanction was “excessive”. Speaking to journalists following First Minister’s Questions, he said: “I acknowledge the recommendations that the committee have made. “I think it’s pretty clear though that the process has become highly politicised, which has compromised the process and the fairness of the process. “I also think the sanctions they’ve imposed are excessive and they are unfair.”
A clear majority of Scots think Michael Matheson should resign as an MSP following the scandal over his near-£11,000 iPad bill, a poll for The Scotsman has found.
The poll by Savanta found 65 per cent believe the former health secretary should quit Holyrood, while just 15 per cent think he should not and 20 per cent don’t know.
A 10-year-old girl who died in a mudslide while on a school trip has been described by her family as a "happy, bubbly" girl.
Year Six pupil Leah Harrison, from Darlington, died following an incident at Carlton Bank on the edge of the North York Moors on Wednesday.
A major operation involving 30 mountain rescuers was launched to save her, as heavy rain fell in the area, but she could not be saved.
In a statement, Leah's family said on Thursday: "Leah Harrison, the happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl.
"The beautiful smile, the giddy laugh, the silly jokes.
"You will never ever be forgotten baby girl.
