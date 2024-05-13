Scotland news: Police chief hits out at delays in courts | Swinney 'dedicated' to economic growth | BAFTA Awards
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel's memoirs will be released in late November, nearly three years after the end of her 16-year tenure at the helm of one of Europe's biggest powers, her publisher said.
The roughly 700-page volume, titled Freiheit (Freedom), will be published on November 26, publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch announced.
The 69-year-old co-wrote the book with her longtime assistant and adviser Beate Baumann.
Mrs Merkel, a former scientist who grew up in communist East Germany, became Germany's first female chancellor on November 22 2005.
She steered Germany through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, Europe's debt and migration crises and the coronavirus pandemic.
The publisher quoted Mrs Merkel in a statement as saying that "for me, freedom is not stopping learning, not having to stand still but being able to go further, even after leaving politics".
The company said the book will appear "worldwide in over 30 countries" but did not elaborate.
An elderly hillwalker died as he descended Beinn a Chrulaiste in the Highlands. The 74-year-old died on Saturday evening from a fall, after he had climbed to the summit of the mountain in Glen Coe. The experienced hiker had reached the summit and spoken to his son at 3.30pm, but by 6pm he had not returned and his mobile phone had vanished from the “find my phone” app his son was using. Police Scotland alerted Glencoe Mountain Rescue, which found the man’s body after embarking on a “spread search”.
Rescuers have recovered more bodies after monsoon rains triggered flash floods on Indonesia's Sumatra Island, bringing down torrents of cold lava and mud, leaving 43 people dead and another 15 missing.
The heavy rains, along with a landslide of mud and cold lava from Mount Marapi, caused a river to breach its banks.
The deluge tore through mountainside villages along four districts in West Sumatra province just before midnight Saturday.
The floods swept away people and submerged hundreds of houses and buildings, while forcing more than 3,100 people to flee to temporary government shelters in Agam and Tanah Datar districts, said National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
Cold lava, also known as lahar, is a mixture of volcanic material and pebbles that flow down a volcano's slopes in the rain.
Rescuers on Monday recovered more bodies, mostly from villages that were worst hit in Agam and Tanah Datar districts, bringing the death toll to 43, Mr Muhari said in a statement.
A shadow minister said Sir Robert Buckland's decision to "sit on" claims about Natalie Elphicke should be "looked into".
Asked whether the former justice secretary's claims that Ms Elphicke lobbied ministers over her then-husband's sexual assault case should be investigated, Catherine McKinnell said: "I'm really baffled by this because this happened four years ago and he has said on these concerns, that he says are very serious to a newspaper, and has not done anything about it for four years.
"So I'm as baffled as anybody else by these assertions.
"Obviously Natalie says they are not true, it's not her recollection of the meeting and so, she says it's nonsense."
"I just can't quite understand why, if something is this important and as serious as he is alleging, why it wasn't addressed at the time.
"That's very concerning to me, I think that's something that probably does need to be looked into."
Three men have been charged under the National Security Act with allegedly assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service and foreign interference, the Metropolitan Police said.
A Conservative MP who led a parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma has said there is a "postcode lottery for maternity care" in the UK.
Theo Clarke, MP for Stafford, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think what came through very strongly (in the inquiry) was that there does seem to be a postcode lottery for maternity care in this country, and that's something that I don't think is acceptable - that depending on where you live, you will literally be offered a different level of care in terms of how you're given support during childbirth and afterwards."
Ms Clarke said she was calling on the Government to publish a national maternity improvement strategy led by a new maternity commissioner who would report directly to the Prime Minister, but added it had been working "very constructively" with the inquiry.
Describing her own experience, she said: "I remember pressing the emergency button after I'd come out of surgery and a lady came in and said she couldn't help me, said it wasn't her baby, wasn't her problem and walked out and left me there.
"So we need to make sure there are safe levels of staffing."
