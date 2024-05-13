A Conservative MP who led a parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma has said there is a "postcode lottery for maternity care" in the UK.

Theo Clarke, MP for Stafford, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think what came through very strongly (in the inquiry) was that there does seem to be a postcode lottery for maternity care in this country, and that's something that I don't think is acceptable - that depending on where you live, you will literally be offered a different level of care in terms of how you're given support during childbirth and afterwards."

Ms Clarke said she was calling on the Government to publish a national maternity improvement strategy led by a new maternity commissioner who would report directly to the Prime Minister, but added it had been working "very constructively" with the inquiry.

Describing her own experience, she said: "I remember pressing the emergency button after I'd come out of surgery and a lady came in and said she couldn't help me, said it wasn't her baby, wasn't her problem and walked out and left me there.