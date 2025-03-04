Sauna by Scottish loch that got locals hot under collar is approved

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sauna created on the shores of a famous Scottish loch has been allowed to remain open despite an attempt by villagers to close it down.

Hot Tottie Sauna, which sits close to the shore at Loch Lomond’s south beach at Luss, faced an uncertain future after complaints were made about the business and its customers.

One resident claimed it was “not unknown” for him to find customers naked in front of his house as they got changed. Others said the beach and surrounding area was being used as a toilet and with concerns raised about people swiming in the loch after dark. Music and campfires around the sauna site were also an issue for some.

Planners at Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority recommended that retrospective planning permission for the sauna, which has been operating since last summer, should be refused given the use of open amenity space for commercial purposes and the impact of the business on the peaceful environment.

But the sauna was granted permission to operate at a planning meeting last week.

The application attracted more than 50 letters of support.

One supporter wrote to planners: “This business is wonderful. The owners are responsible and respectful and offer a wonderful opportunity to connect with nature.

“The national parks would do well to support this enterprising group of people. It is a very tangible way to encourage people to participate in the natural beauty of the park, not to mention the wonderful health benefits saunas and swims offer.”

Luss and Ardfern Community Council was among objectors to the sauna, which sits just back from the shore in a lightly wooded area.

Alison Charters, chairwoman of community council, said in her response to planners: “The siting of the sauna on the south beach will lead to a substantial increase in commercial activity in an otherwise relatively peaceful, scenic and historic setting, located within the conservation area and if granted will have a negative effect on the natural and historic environment.

“This is a treasured, small area of beach visited by thousands who come to this spot to admire the scenery with its impressive views over the loch. This proposal seems to be part of a scheme to significantly increase commercial activity of this relatively quiet area which will benefit only a few but will be significantly detrimental to residents.

“Since the siting of the sauna, they have already noticed that there is an increase in “gatherings” on the beach including music and fires.”

One resident claimed the sauna “did not benefit the community in any way”.

The letter of objection added: “It actually makes the living in Luss 100% worse as now we have to deal with hoards of people coming into Luss.”

Parking problems - a long-standing issue in the village - were made worse by sauna customers, the objector said.

Another objector wrote: “I know it's hard to believe, but yet again recently, I came home to find people changing out of wet clothes in the street in front of my house, naked . It's not unknown for me to look out my kitchen window and see naked people changing in the street, beside their cars.

“ My biggest concern in this matter is that children live in this village. I assume I don't need to elaborate on that matter. It's unacceptable behaviour.”