Providing all the artistic fanfare that Tattoo fans have come to expect, running until 24 August the Show will honour the seafarers who courageously traverse the oceans to connect people and cultures across continents.

Joined by the Royal Navy as the Lead Service, talented performers are set to take crowds on an epic journey of connection through music, dance, culture, and military traditions. Talents from the USA, India, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and homegrown acts from around the UK will come together in a powerful display that embraces both tradition and modernity, this artistic odyssey will grasp audiences through the creative projections, drill, dance and so much more.

The Edinburgh Castle Arena will play host to the stirring sounds of the Massed Pipes and Drums, the precision talents of the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard and the poise of the Tattoo Dancers.

As well as welcoming US musical talents from The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and the United States Sea Service Band – a tri-service band created especially for the 2024 Tattoo.

Performers and members of the military bands on The Esplanade during the Finale the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo preview evening at Edinburgh Castle.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers perform 'The Voyage' during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo preview evening at Edinburgh Castle.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers on the Esplanade during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo preview evening at Edinburgh Castle.