Ricky Hatton dead at 46 as tributes paid to 'one of Britain's greatest boxers'

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.

Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde. Greater Manchester Police said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46. | PA

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and his all-action style made him one of the most popular fighters in the first decade of the new century.

He rose through amateur and domestic levels to pit his wits against the best boxers of his generation including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton’s down-to-earth demeanour also endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

He overcame a fallout with his family and a court case with his former trainer Billy Graham to become a successful trainer, coaching Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title win in 2017.

Hatton announced in July that he would make a return to boxing in December in a professional bout against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

Amir Khan, another former world champion and a friend of Hatton, was among the first to pay tribute.

Writing on X, Khan said: “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.”

Ricky Hatton during his match against Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas on June 23, 2007. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Mental health struggles

Over recent years Hatton had been open about his struggles with mental health, and Khan added: “As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind.

“Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible.

“To everyone reading this: if you’re hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding.

“Rest well, Ricky. You’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”

Britain’s former world heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury paid tribute. Alongside two pictures of him with Hatton, Fury wrote on Instagram: “Rip to the legend @rickyhatton may he rip. There will only ever be 1 Ricky hatton. can’t believe this so young.”

Chris Eubank Jr wrote, “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you”, while Turki Al-Sheikh, one of the sport’s most high-profile promoters, said: “I am saddened by the tragic news of Ricky Hatton’s passing at the young age of 46. He was a great fighter and a legend in British boxing.”

Matchroom Boxing said: “(We are) saddened to hear the news of Ricky Hatton’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ricky’s friends and family at this tragic time. There’s only one Ricky Hatton.”