The Princess of Wales has revealed she is in remission following cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales is in remission from cancer, she has revealed, after making an emotional return to the hospital where she was treated to comfort fellow patients.

Kate, in a written personal message following a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, on Tuesday, described her “relief” and said “there is much to look forward to”.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire | PA

It is the first time Kate has used the word remission to describe where she is in her cancer journey.

The princess said, in her message which was signed “C”: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

She also thanked the Royal Marsden for its “exceptional” care and for “looking after me so well”.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for me,” the princess added.

In September, Kate told how “doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus” as she announced the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

Sufficient time has passed since the end of her chemotherapy meaning the princess can now describe herself as in ‘remission’.

Kate spoke candidly about her own diagnosis, the “shock” of her “really tough” chemotherapy and the challenges of getting back to normal as she thanked her “amazing” medical teams for her care during her trip to the Marsden on Tuesday.

The princess, on her first major solo official engagement for more than a year, hugged Tina Adumou, who broke down in tears as she told Kate that her 19-year-old daughter is in the intensive care unit.

Putting an arm around her, Kate looked emotional and told her she is in the best possible place.

The princess said: “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help. I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here, and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time.”

Kate added: “Are you OK? Yes?” then said, smiling: “There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands.”

The engagement – the princess’s first for 2025 – was described as an important and “incredibly poignant” moment in Kate’s “personal journey”.

It had not been previously disclosed that Kate was treated at the Marsden – a world-leading state-of-the-art cancer centre known for its pioneering research.

The unannounced visit coincided with the news that Kate has become joint royal patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside the Prince of Wales – a patronage once held by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kate said in her message: “My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.”

In September, Kate promised to remain with all those continuing their own cancer journey “side by side, hand in hand”.

Crowds of people gathered to see the princess outside the medical treatment room, and she made an impromptu walkabout among patients and their supporters waiting in the corridor.

She tightly hugged Rebecca Mendlesohn, 57, who is on a trial for secondary cancer – breast and liver.

The princess, wearing a burgundy polo neck top and matching skirt, met four other cancer patients, swapping stories about their time at the Marsden as she sat alongside them in the hospital’s treatment room.

Talking to Katherine Field, 45, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy session to preserve her hair, the princess gestured to her own arm and chest to discuss the “port” mechanism used to deliver the medicine.

“I got so attached to it,” Kate said, joking that she had hesitated when finally told “you can have it taken out”.

She is not thought to have used a cold cap herself.

“It’s really tough,” she told one patient who was having chemotherapy. “It’s such a shock.”

“Everyone said to me ‘Please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference’,” Kate said.

She added “when I came in everyone said ‘Make sure you have all your warm things (clothes) on’” because of the side-effects.

Asked how she is feeling now, Kate replied that she is doing well, but spoke about life post-treatment.

“You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that’s still a real challenge,” she said, and referred to “more long-term side-effects”.

Kate also spoke about the overwhelming nature of receiving a diagnosis.

“Understanding the diagnosis, it’s a massive amount of information to take on as a patient,” she said.

She told several patients it is important to keep “doing the things that give you joy”.

The princess joked about the novelty of going in through the main entrance of the Marsden after so many quiet visits in “secrecy”.

Ruth Bosworth, whose husband Richard, 77, is having treatment for myeloma, told the princess: “I think you’ve managed the children amazingly well.”

Kate replied: “Oh, that’s kind.”

During a discussion on holistic care, the princess said: “I feel like it’s sometimes harder for the loved ones around us. They need support just as much as I did as the patient.”

William has described 2024 as “brutal”, with his father, the King, also diagnosed with the disease.

When one woman’s machinery started beeping during their conversation, signalling action is needed, the princess jumped and remarked: “I recognise that beep.”

Kensington Palace stressed that the guidance around Kate’s return to public-facing engagements has not changed and it will continue to be gradual.