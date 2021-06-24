The 95-year-old monarch, who has spent most of lockdown at Windsor Castle, will be joined by her grandson the Duke of Cambridge, and then by her daughter the Princess Royal.

She will carry out in-person engagements celebrating Scottish community, innovation and history over four days, between Monday and Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen will stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Scotland.

On Monday, she will be joined by William at engagements, while Anne will accompany the Queen on Wednesday and Thursday.

Holyrood Week was unable to take place last year due to Covid.

The 95-year-old is set to head to Scotland for Holyrood Week.

Traditional events hosting thousands of people such as the garden party at Holyroodhouse will not be taking place.

Buckingham Palace said: “This year’s Royal Week will continue to recognise the good work and contribution of individuals and communities, through a range of in-person visits by Her Majesty.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.