The 95-year-old monarch, who has spent most of lockdown at Windsor Castle, will be joined by her grandson the Duke of Cambridge, and then by her daughter the Princess Royal.
She will carry out in-person engagements celebrating Scottish community, innovation and history over four days, between Monday and Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.
Read More
The Queen will stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Scotland.
On Monday, she will be joined by William at engagements, while Anne will accompany the Queen on Wednesday and Thursday.
Holyrood Week was unable to take place last year due to Covid.
Traditional events hosting thousands of people such as the garden party at Holyroodhouse will not be taking place.
Buckingham Palace said: “This year’s Royal Week will continue to recognise the good work and contribution of individuals and communities, through a range of in-person visits by Her Majesty.”