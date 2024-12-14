Police search for e-scooter rider after attempted murder in city park

Police are appealing for witnesses - and dash cam or doorbell footage - after the man was found seriously injured on Friday night.

A man is in serious condition in hospital after an attempted murder in a city park.

Police received a report of a man seriously injured in Auldhouse Park on Nether Auldhouse Road in Shawlands, Glasgow at around 7.30pm on Friday.

The 38-year-old man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

Police said that their investigations so far have established that three men were seen in the area at the time, one of whom was riding an e-scooter.

They are believed to have made off in the direction of Riverford Road.

Officers appealed for information about the incident near the Shawlands area of the city.

Detective Inspector John Dowds said: “A dedicated team of officers are working on this and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace whoever is responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and we have been gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area, which is being reviewed.

“Officers have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the local area and will continue to do so.

“But I would also be very keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information which can assist our investigation.

“Please think back – did you see or hear anything suspicious?

“Or did you see three men in the area on Friday evening?

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the incident.

“Any information, or footage, could prove vital, so please do pass it on to officers.”

He said that officers will remain in the area while enquiries are underway and urged anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.