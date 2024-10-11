One in hospital after house fire in early hours of the morning
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire broke out in St Andrews in the early hours of the morning.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent three fire engines to the scene in Braid Crescent when the alarm was raised just before 2.10am on Thursday .
Surrounding homes were evacuated as firefighters tackled the blaze.
One person was rescued by firefighters and then cared for by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
At around 3.30pm , the fire service said one appliance was still in attendance.
Police Scotland said there are currently no suspicious circumstances regarding the blaze.
An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.09am on Thursday to reports of a dwelling fire on Braid Crescent, St Andrews .
"Operations control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene where firefighters were met by a fire within the ground floor of a block of flats.
"One casualty was rescued and handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.
"One fire appliance remains on the scene to dampen down any hotspots."
A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "Around 2.35am on Thursday , we were made aware of a fire on Braid Crescent in St Andrews .
"Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital as a precaution. A number of residents have also been evacuated.
"Officers remain at the scene however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances."
