Thousands of people took part in the annual Loony Dook tradition on New Year’s Day in South Queensferry.

Visitors Steve Spencer, 50, and his sons Colin, 21, and Jack, 20, all wore tartan Viking hats for the occasion.

The family, from Cape Code, Massachusetts, are visiting the UK for a family wedding and made a “last minute” decision to join.

Colin Spencer said: “We are visiting for a week, it wasn’t planned but we are going to do it anyway.

“We live by the water so we do go in on New Year’s Day.”

Dance school friends Eva Walker and Nell Payne, both aged 10, both wore “2025” plastic sunglasses and wetsuits.

Eva, from Rosyth, Fife, said: “It’s our first time, it will be very very cold.”

Nell, from near South Queensferry, added: “I’m hoping to find a baby shark in the water.

“We’ll probably go in for about two minutes.”

