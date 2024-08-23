Family ‘in shock’ as body of tycoon’s 18-year-old daughter becomes final missing passenger to be removed from wreckage

The family of Mike and Hannah Lynch , who died after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, have said they are "devastated" and "in shock".

On Friday, 18-year-old Hannah became the final missing passenger to be recovered from the wreckage of the Bayesian superyacht.

Hannah and Mike Lynch who died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello, Sicily. | Family Handout/PA Wire

The discovery comes as unconfirmed reports in the Italian media have said that prosecutors are set to announce a manslaughter investigation into the incident.

The pair, alongside Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer , his wife Judy Bloomer , Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo were lost when the yacht sank at around 5am local time on Monday.

In a statement, the family of Mr Lynch and Hannah said: "The Lynch family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends.

"Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue.

"Their one request now is that their privacy be respected at this time of unspeakable grief."

A body bag is brought ashore at the harbour in Porticello by rescue workers on the fifth day of the search and recovery operation, after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello, Sicily | Jonathan A body bag is brought ashore at the harbour in Porticello by rescue workers on the fifth day of the search and recovery operation, after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello, SicilyBrady/PA Wire

The Lynch family also issued a photograph of Mr Lynch and Hannah alongside their tribute.

Vincenzo Zagarola , of the Italian Coastguard, said the search for Hannah was not "easy or quick", comparing the sunken yacht to an "18-storey building full of water".

The bodies of all six missing passengers have now been brought to shore in the small fishing village of Porticello, around 11 miles from the Sicilian capital of Palermo.

Of the 22 passengers and crew on board, 15 - including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares - were rescued after escaping on to a lifeboat.

The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas , who was working as a chef on the superyacht, was recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday.

The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch's acquittal in a fraud case in the US.

The businessman, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud relating to its 11 billion dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard .

Members of the rescue team place a body bag onto the lower half of the deck of the fire service dive team boat on the fifth day of the search and recovery operation, after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello, Sicily. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

One of Hannah's former teachers paid tribute to her after her body was recovered from the wreckage, saying: "I will remember her for what she taught me: kindness, compassion and commitment."

Jon Mitropoulos-Monk , head of English at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, said: "I've never taught someone who combined sky-high intellectual ability with warmth and enthusiasm in the way Hannah did."

Her friend Katya Lewis also paid tribute, saying: "Being with Hannah made me feel whole and happy.

"She is the most special friend anyone could ask for and I will always love Hannah."

In a statement confirming their parents' deaths, the Bloomer family described the couple as "incredible people and an inspiration to many".

Friends paid tribute to the “brilliant” Mr Lynch and his “fiercely intelligent” daughter.

The tech mogul, 59, was the creator of software giant Autonomy and had been cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud related to its 11 billion dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

Close friend and colleague Andrew Kanter described Mr Lynch as “instantly inspiring” and said “he will be sorely missed”.

In the tribute, one of six released on Friday through PR firm Tancredi, Mr Kanter said: “Mike was the most brilliant mind and caring person I have ever known.

“Over nearly a quarter century I had the privilege of working beside someone unrivalled in their understanding of technology and business.

“There is simply no other UK technology entrepreneur of our generation who has had such an impact on so many people.

“His passion for life, knowledge and all those around him was instantly inspiring to everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed.”

Sushovan Hussain, a close friend of Mr Lynch and former chief financial officer of Autonomy, said he was “utterly devastated” over the “tragic” incident.

“My wife and I are utterly devastated by the deaths of so many of our dear friends. No words can express our sorrow,” he said.

“I have known Mike for over 40 years, since our school days, and for most of that time our lives have been inextricably linked.

“I was thrilled when he was acquitted and now his departure leaves an unfillable hole in my life.

“We have known Hannah since her birth, and for her to be taken on the precipice of her life is cruel beyond belief. Our hearts bleed for Angela & her remaining daughter.

Mr Hussain also paid tribute to Stephen Chamberlain, Mr Lynch’s co-defendant in the US fraud trial, who died after he was hit by a car on Saturday.

He said: “Steve was by my side for many years, and I had the honour of calling him, Jonathan, Judy and Chris my good friends.

“It is truly impossible to fathom how they can all be gone over such a short period. It is tragic beyond words.”

Hannah had recently finished her A-levels and was due to study at Oxford University.

Patrick Jacob, a family friend, said the teenager was “charming and ferociously intelligent with an insatiable thirst for life and knowledge”.

“We have lost one of our brightest stars whose future held so much promise,” he added.

“Her loss is unbearable.”

Gracie Lea, a school classmate, added that the 18-year-old was “sincere, dedicated, fiercely intelligent and genuinely kind”.

The Bayesian was moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank as the area was hit by a storm.

The wreckage of the Bayesian is resting on the seabed off the coast at a depth of 50 metres (164ft).

A helicopter, remotely controlled underwater vehicles, naval units and cave divers have been used in the search.

Mr Zagarola previously said a decision on whether to raise the sunken yacht from the seabed is "not on the agenda", but will be in the future.

The luxury yacht's captain, James Cutfield , has reportedly been questioned by authorities in connection with the sunken vessel.

A helicopter, remotely controlled underwater vehicles, naval units and cave divers were used during the search operation.

Bayesian was moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank as the area was hit by a storm.