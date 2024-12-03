MasterChef Christmas shows pulled from BBC schedule amid Gregg Wallace furore

Backlash continues after host described accusations against him as coming from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age"

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials have been pulled from the BBC’s schedule after Gregg Wallace stepped away from hosting the cooking show.

The broadcaster previously announced a Celebrity MasterChef Cook Off and a Strictly Festive Extravaganza as part of its festive schedule, both billed as hour-long programmes for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace, whose comment that accusations of inappropriate behaviour against him came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age" prompted an angry backlash | PA

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”

Wallace, 60, apologised on Monday for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, adding he will now “take some time out”.

He faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News on Thursday, with many others since sharing their experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off, hosted by Wallace and John Torode, was to see celebrities competing for the glittery Golden Whisk Trophy.

Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, reality star Luca Bish, and The Wanted singer Max George, who all appeared on Celebrity MasterChef last year, were set to feature.

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti present MasterChef: The Professionals | Shine TV/BBC

The BBC previously announced the Strictly Come Dancing-themed special would involve appearances from professional dancers Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse was billed as a mystery guest on the show, with the dancers tasked with creating a two-course menu that would impress the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BBC series of MasterChef: The Professionals has remained on air since it was announced Wallace would step down amid the external review by Banijay UK, with episodes airing on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.