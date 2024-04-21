Man charged after car driven towards Scottish independence march

A man has been charged after an incident during the Believe in Scotland march.
By PA reporter
Published 21st Apr 2024, 12:32 BST
 Comment
A man has been charged after a car appeared to be driven towards activists at a march supporting Scottish independence.

The Believe In Scotland march took place in Glasgow on Saturday, from Kelvin Way to George Square, where First Minister Humza Yousaf headlined a rally.

No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident in Glasgow city centre.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

“He has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

