King Charles III inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at the castle.

2. King Charles III meets Shetland pony Cpl Cruachan IV as he takes up summer residence at the castle.

3. King Charles III meets members of the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Corps of Signals after inspecting the Balaklava Company

4. The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland march before King Charles III carries out the inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland,

