John McAfee: Antivirus software creator found dead in a Spanish prison

Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favour of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.
Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the north-eastern Spanish city tried to revive McAfee, who was 75, but the jail's medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.
The statement did not identify the US tycoon by name, but said he was a 75-year-old US citizen awaiting extradition to the country.
Reporting by PA
