Here is everything you need to know about the Epstein files and why they could be made public.

Ghislaine Maxwell with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein (Pic: SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

What are the Epstein files?

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, Epstein had moved in social circles that included key figures in the world of business and politics.

Now, a file containing the names of his alleged associated and friends could be made public.

Why are they going to be released?

US Judge Loretta Preska ruled back in December that documents should be made public, and it's thought that they will be released in early January.

They include 40 documents of evidence from Johanna Sjoberg, who has claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the US billionaire's Manhattan apartment in 2001.

The documents are part of a 2015 US defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who supplied Epstein with underage girls.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Giuffre said: "Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!!

"There's going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who's on the naughty list?

"This (would not) be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska."

The individuals who are set to be named in the documents will have 14 days to appeal against the judge's decision - meaning they are likely to be released in early January.

Ms Giuffre settled her civil claim against Maxwell, but representatives of the media have since argued documents that were sealed as part of the case should be made public.