Hundreds join Glasgow Palestine rally - hours after Rangers title party chaos

Picture: Betzabé Torres-Olave

Protesters shouted “free Palestine” and waved Palestinian flags and placards in the sunshine early on Sunday afternoon, just hours after the area was cleared of a sea of broken glass and debris left by Rangers fans celebrating the club’s league title.

Ahead of Sunday’s rally, civil liberties lawyer Aamer Anwar tweeted that “1000s will gather peacefully with families & no alcohol, to protest the genocide of #Palestinians”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “We demand total respect by @policescotland & a facilitation of the democratic right to protest, we will not tolerate any double standards or excuses”.

It comes after similar rallies in other major cities across the UK and Ireland in solidarity with the people of Palestine this weekend.

In London on Saturday, nine police officers were injured and missiles were thrown amid efforts to disperse crowds outside the Israeli Embassy.

Thousands of people had earlier marched through the capital to the gates of the embassy in Kensington.

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Scotland Yard said small pockets of disorder had followed a largely peaceful demonstration.

Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes after a week of sustained conflict.

Since last Monday night, Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, whose military responded by barraging the Gaza Strip with tank fire and air strikes.

At least 145 people in Gaza and eight in Israel have been killed since the fighting erupted.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.