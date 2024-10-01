The iconic London store has unveiled its top Christmas toys

It may still be three months away, but toy retailers are already gearing up for the event of the year.

Iconic London children’s store Hamleys has unveiled the top toys is believes will be bestsellers this Christmas, with a £120 highly realistic baby doll among those top of the list.

The store also tipped a Lego Transformer and a dart blaster as being among the bestsellers likely to do well this festive season.

TV programmes Paw Patrol and Numberblocks have both also inspired toys set to be among the most sought after by children.

Victoria Kay, head buyer at Hamleys, said: "Some of the toys on this year’s list foster a sense of connection, comfort and familiarity, whether they are transforming Bumblebee, sending Chase on an epic Paw Patrol rescue mission or enjoying Stitch giggle his way around the home.

“There’s also toys that simply endure year-on-year like Play Doh, fun cars and the latest dart blaster.”

What are the toys likely to be the top sellers this Christmas?

• The Moana Singing Doll plays Disney classic “How Far I’ll Go” when her flashing necklace is pressed.

• The LEGO Transformer Bumblebee is a collectible with 950 pieces, articulated joints, ion blaster and jetpack. The Optimus Prime lieutenant converts from Autobot to VW Beetle and comes with a display panel and digital building instructions.

• The Stitch Crack Me Up Plush, which stands 11-inch-high, is activated by shaking to make it giggle, wiggle and wobble.

• The Hamleys Arias Allessandra Fur White Bonnet Baby Doll has a soft touch body and limbs and a lifelike weight which feels like holding a real baby.

• L.O.L Surprise Mermaids Tots come with eight different mermaids. Children can make each of them a tail which changes colour when it is dipped in water. The bowls they come in double as a fishbowl to show off the tots.

• The Terror Fried Gross Buckets offers youngsters the chance to find nine freaky figures in foul fast-food containers from Mouldy Milkshake to Fizz Bomb Burger.

• In the pre-school category, the Numberblocks Five Musical Superstar Stage allows children to join FIVE, the lead singer in the band, to sing along to fun songs and sound effects for a blend of imaginative play with maths skills practice.

• The Bulldozer Stunt Bounce Car offers a robust body, dynamic suspension and shockproof function,. It also boasts three-gear acceleration and the dynamic 360 degree rotation and 180 degree flip modes.

• The Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Deluxe Vehicle has outsized tyres, motorized winch, grappling hook, projectile launcher, flashing lights and sounds.

• Play-Doh’s Marvel Hulk Smash & Squish comes with the heroic green bendy action figure, 360 degree pressing tool and three moulds to create tanks, trucks and a wide variety of shapes.

• Ideal for a Christmas board game with the family, the Drop Trivia Game also offers voice commands and sound effects.

• The Hamleys Huggables plush toy selection range from an avocado to a watermelon.