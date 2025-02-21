Have your say on 15 of the best photographs taken in 2024

The picture is one of 15, chosen by a panel of judges, from which people can vote for the IMAGO Photograph of the Year at the annual UK Picture Editors' Guild Awards.

A picture of a smiling Princess of Wales , dressed in green, at Sandringham on Christmas Day is among the others shortlisted.

There is also a photo of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage having milkshake thrown in his face, a dinghy filled with migrants crossing the English Channel, and rioters attacking a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Pictures of Novak Djokovic illuminated on a sunny Wimbledon Centre Court, former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates , and a Red Arrows flypast marking the anniversary of D-Day, also made the shortlist, and a poignant final portrait of rugby league legend Rob Burrow , who died in June.

Daily and Sunday Telegraph picture editor Jason Green , who led the judging panel, said: "This year's image selection showcases the diverse talents of UK photographers and highlights the vital role photojournalism plays across our entire industry."

Almost 9,000 people from the UK, the US, Europe and Australia took part in the vote last year.

Voting for the award closes at noon on March 12 , and the winning photographer will be announced on April 1 .

Votes can be cast here at https://tinyurl.com/3b52m7rm.

1 . Taken by PA Media photographer Jordan Pettitt of Household Cavalry horses Vida (grey) and Trojan (Black) on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. THE IMAGO PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR AT UK PICTURE EDITOR'S GUILD 2025 AWARD | Jordan Pettitt / PA Photo Sales

2 . Taken by Daily Mail photographer Bruce Adams of the cooling towers of Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station cast their shadow across the countryside ahead of their closure THE IMAGO PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR AT UK PICTURE EDITOR'S GUILD 2025 AWARDS | Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Taken by AFP photographer Oli Scarff of Colombia's Maria Paula Quintero competes in the women's high diving round 3 & 4 during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Doha THE IMAGO PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR AT UK PICTURE EDITOR'S GUILD 2025 AWARDS | PA Photo Sales

4 . Taken by Reuters photographer Hannah McKay of Simone Biles of United States in action on the Balance Beam during the Paris 2024 Olympics THE IMAGO PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR AT UK PICTURE EDITOR'S GUILD 2025 AWARDS | Hannah McKay/Reuters/PA Wire Photo Sales