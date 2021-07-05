Glasgow Rangers: Police make four more arrests over Rangers fans disorder in Glasgow city centre

The most recent arrests are three men, aged 37, 31, and 28, and a 29-year-old woman.
They have been charged and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings after Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season on May 15.
A dedicated inquiry team was set up following large scale disorder during which there were 47 injuries to police officers.
The police have published CCTV images of those they want to trace.
