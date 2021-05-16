George Square: Five officers injured and 28 arrested following violent scenes involving Rangers fans in Glasgow

Police Scotland officials have spoken out against the abuse and attacks of officers following violent scenes centred on George Square on Saturday night.

An estimated 15,000 supporters gathered at Ibrox and George Square.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said the behaviour from those who attacked police officers attempting to disperse crowds was “unacceptable”.

Rangers fans gather at George Square. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Mr Ritchie earlier confirmed five officers had been injured, including one who had been seriously injured. But Mr Ritchie said those hurt were doing “fine” today, with all officers mostly fatigued “because of the demands that they faced throughout the day”.

In his statement, Mr Ritchie said that while the crowd had been peaceful, some later became “aggressive and violent, fighting with each other, as the effects of alcohol took hold”.

He continued: “At this point, public order officers moved in to break up the crowd and make them disperse. They began to throw missiles at us and five officers were injured, which is unacceptable. No one should expect to be assaulted when they go to their work.

“I strongly condemn the behaviour of these supporters, who not only placed our officers at risk, but damaged the image and reputation of Glasgow, especially during this critical period of the pandemic.”

Mr Ritchie also praised police officers present on Saturday, as well as other emergency services who assisted at the scene.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the officers of Police Scotland, especially those who put themselves in danger,” he said.

"Throughout the day, the police operation was professional and proportionate. I also want to thank the paramedics and firefighters who responded to this incident.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf likewise praised the action of police officers, tweeting: “My full support to Police Officers who put in an incredible shift yday in v difficult circumstances. Absolutely disgraceful that they were subjected to the kind of thuggery we saw last night.

“Incidents of violence, disorder, anti-Catholic & any other hatred will be followed up."

