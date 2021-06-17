Euro 2020: Pictures show Scotland fans descending on London ahead of England clash

The supporters have been photographed gathered outside King’s Cross train station after making the journey from north of the border – despite being advised not to due to ongoing Covid concerns.

Dozens of fans were filmed dancing and singing their adopted anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, a 1977 hit by Baccara, outside the travel hub, and many other were pictured splashing about in a fountain in Leicester Square and drinking ahead of tomorrow’s match.

Here are some pictures showing the Tartan Army’s party atmosphere in London

1. Scots travel to London Scotland fans in Leicester Square, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium.

2. Creating a splash Crowds of Scotland fans were pictured in Leicester Square, London, drinking and splashing about in the square's water fountain on Thursday, 17 June.

3. Bubbles anyone? A football fan squirting washing up liquid into a fountain in Leicester Square as crowds descend on London ahead of the Scotland England clash on Friday.

4. Scotland fans advised not to travel Scotland fans had been asked not travel without a ticket for the game or a safe place to watch it, but as this picture of fans gathered together in Leicester Square shows, there will be a lot of Tartan Army footsoldiers partying tonight.