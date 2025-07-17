Glasgow trains cancelled: Major travel disruption as several ScotRail trains through Glasgow cancelled
Trains running via Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street low level are facing major disruption, with delays and cancellations expected until the end of the day on Thursday.
ScotRail said it was dealing with overhead line damage in the Hyndland area, meaning trains running through the station have been cancelled, delayed or revised.
⚠️ Due to damage of the overhead electric wires, services via Glasgow Central low level, and Glasgow Queen St low level, will be subject to disruption for the remainder of today.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 17, 2025
Services via our high levels platforms are not impacted.
ℹ️ https://t.co/gv0MwedF0k ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/r9Ki39HWi3
The disruption is affecting multiple routes and there are 75 train cancellations currently in place, according to the ScotRail website. They include some trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street.
Network Rail said repairs at Hyndland are now underway but that disruption was likely to last until the end of the day.
Repairs to the overhead wires at Hyndland are now underway. We're sorry if your journey's been affected by the overhead wire damage.— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) July 17, 2025
The team will work to reopen the line as quickly as possible, but disruption is likely to last for the remainder of the day.@ScotRail
ScotRail said it was working to introduce a shuttle service and replacement buses were in operation.
It said it had ticket acceptance at no extra cost for Whitelaws buses between Larkhall, Hamilton and Motherwell, Glasgow Citybus between Milngavie and Glasgow, and Glasgow Subway between St Enoch/Buchanan St and Partick.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.