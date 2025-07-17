Glasgow trains cancelled: Major travel disruption as several ScotRail trains through Glasgow cancelled

Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:05 BST
ScotRail said disruption will last until the end of the day

Trains running via Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street low level are facing major disruption, with delays and cancellations expected until the end of the day on Thursday.

ScotRail said it was dealing with overhead line damage in the Hyndland area, meaning trains running through the station have been cancelled, delayed or revised.

The disruption is affecting multiple routes and there are 75 train cancellations currently in place, according to the ScotRail website. They include some trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street.

Network Rail said repairs at Hyndland are now underway but that disruption was likely to last until the end of the day.

ScotRail said it was working to introduce a shuttle service and replacement buses were in operation.

ScotRail said it was working on a shuttle service placeholder image
ScotRail said it was working on a shuttle service | PA

It said it had ticket acceptance at no extra cost for Whitelaws buses between Larkhall, Hamilton and Motherwell, Glasgow Citybus between Milngavie and Glasgow, and Glasgow Subway between St Enoch/Buchanan St and Partick.

