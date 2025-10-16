Cross Country Trains: Fire forces evacuation of over 200 passengers from train heading to Edinburgh

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:16 BST
The blaze was in the engine compartment of the train.

A fire on a train bound for Edinburgh led to an evacuation of more than 200 passengers.

Fire crews were called to Tamworth Railway Station at around 2.45pm on October 15 after reports of smoke on a Cross Country service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The service had left Plymouth at 10.27am bound for Edinburgh.

Firefighters discovered a blaze in the engine compartment of the train. No injuries have been reported.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

All passengers on board were safely evacuated and the train was moved to a safe location.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fire crews attended the scene.placeholder image
Fire crews attended the scene. | PA

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue added: "Fire crews have tackled a train fire in Tamworth today (Wednesday, October 15). We were called to Tamworth railway station, on Victoria Road, at 2.45pm.

"On arrival, crews found a fire in an engine compartment of a train at a platform. The fire has been extinguished, and the train is being moved to a safe location.

"More than 200 people were evacuated from the train and no injuries have been reported. National Rail assisted us with our operations."

Train operator apologise for significant disruption

Cross Country have invited those who were delayed for more than 30 minutes to apply for compensation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cross Country spokesperson said: "Following reports of smoke on a CrossCountry service at Tamworth this afternoon, a train was safely evacuated and examined by the fire service, before being moved to a safe location for repairs.

"Though teams worked as swiftly as possible manage this incident, we are sorry to passengers who will have endured significant disruption on our services this afternoon. We invite all those delayed by 30 minutes or more to apply for Delay Repay compensation through the CrossCountry website."

Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel here.

Related topics:FireEdinburghFire serviceDisruptionScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice