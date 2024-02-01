Covid Inquiry UK LIVE: Alister Jack to give evidence after Nicola Sturgeon grilled on WhatsApp use
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack will be appearing at the UK Covid Inquiry today.
"Can I finish my question please"
A rather tense interruption from Mr Jack, as we continue the discussions around furlough, although he has now apologised.
The point has been raised that Scot Gov couldn't choose their own lock down because of the lack of control over the furlough scheme.
Mr Jack has said that furlough lasted longer than intended and was "proportionate".
The Barnett formula
We're now in the middle of in depth chats about the distribution of funding across the UK.
Scot Gov has raised problems with the Barnett Formula, particularly during an emergency.
Mr Jack, again perhaps unsurprisingly, doesn't agree.
Mr Jack is now saying that the Scottish Government could have pushed back on Eat Out to Help Out if they'd wanted to.
He "has no recollection at the time" of Scot Gov saying it was a bad idea.
"I don't recall telling anyone about it, no"
Both Ms Sturgeon and Ms Forbes both said they did not hear about Eat Out to Help Out.
Mr Jack says that it was a Treasury initiative.
Mr Jack: "The idea that there wasn't any communication or help from the UK Government is wrong"
Right before we move on to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme..
"I suspect people might be more interested in the effectiveness of the communication, rather than the communication itself"
Jamie Dawson KC is very good.
A lot of talk about working relationships with Mr Swinney taking up a lot of time. I'm not sure it's a topic where anyone is going to come off looking particularly good.
Mr Jack is now listing the different involvements he felt he had in the Scottish Governments covid response, refuting Mr Swinney's claim that he had little to no impact.
Slightly spicy comments made by John Swinney about Alister Jack are now being read out... and responded to.
