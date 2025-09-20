Body of man, 25, recovered from waters off Scottish island

By Alison Campsie
Comment
Published 20th Sep 2025, 15:51 BST
The body of the man, 25, was recovered on Friday night.

The death of a man whose body was recovered from the water off a Hebridean island is being treated as “unexplained” by police.

Emergency services were called to a report of concern for a man in the water near Bousd Creag Glas on the Isle of Coll in the Inner Hebrides at around 9.40pm on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said a 25-year-old man was recovered from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

READ MORE: Sign up to our breaking newsletter and get all the latest news alerts to your inbox

Related topics:Emergency servicesPolice
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice