Body of man, 25, recovered from waters off Scottish island

The death of a man whose body was recovered from the water off a Hebridean island is being treated as “unexplained” by police.

Emergency services were called to a report of concern for a man in the water near Bousd Creag Glas on the Isle of Coll in the Inner Hebrides at around 9.40pm on Friday.

Police said a 25-year-old man was recovered from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”