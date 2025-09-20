Body of man, 25, recovered from waters off Scottish island
The death of a man whose body was recovered from the water off a Hebridean island is being treated as “unexplained” by police.
Emergency services were called to a report of concern for a man in the water near Bousd Creag Glas on the Isle of Coll in the Inner Hebrides at around 9.40pm on Friday.
Police said a 25-year-old man was recovered from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.