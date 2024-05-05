Bernard Hill, actor famous for Lord of the Rings and Titanic, has died aged 79
Legendary British actor Bernard Hill, best known for starring roles in Lord of the Rings and Titanic, has died aged 79.
His agent Lou Coulson confirmed to BBC News that he died in the early hours of this morning.
Hill played King Theoden, leader of Rohan, in both The Two Towers and The Return of the King in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings big-screen adaptation.
That role followed his appearance in Titanic in 1997. Hill played Captain Edward Smith in the blockbuster disaster movie, a film which swept the board at The Oscars.
His breakout role came in drama Boys from the Blackstuff as Yosser Hughes.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.