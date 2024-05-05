Breaking

Bernard Hill, actor famous for Lord of the Rings and Titanic, has died aged 79

Actor Bernard Hill, best known for his roles in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died, his agent confirmed
Joshua King
By Joshua King
Published 5th May 2024, 15:23 BST
Comment
Bernard’s film roles range from King Theoden of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings trilogy to Captain Edward J Smith in Titanic. Bernard is also famous for playing Yosser Hughes in the TV drama Boys From The Blackstuff and starring with Pauline Collins in the classic 80’s movie Shirley Valentine. (Photo by Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)Bernard’s film roles range from King Theoden of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings trilogy to Captain Edward J Smith in Titanic. Bernard is also famous for playing Yosser Hughes in the TV drama Boys From The Blackstuff and starring with Pauline Collins in the classic 80’s movie Shirley Valentine. (Photo by Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)
Bernard’s film roles range from King Theoden of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings trilogy to Captain Edward J Smith in Titanic. Bernard is also famous for playing Yosser Hughes in the TV drama Boys From The Blackstuff and starring with Pauline Collins in the classic 80’s movie Shirley Valentine. (Photo by Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)

Legendary British actor Bernard Hill, best known for starring roles in Lord of the Rings and Titanic, has died aged 79.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed to BBC News that he died in the early hours of this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hill played King Theoden, leader of Rohan, in both The Two Towers and The Return of the King in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings big-screen adaptation.

That role followed his appearance in Titanic in 1997. Hill played Captain Edward Smith in the blockbuster disaster movie, a film which swept the board at The Oscars.

His breakout role came in drama Boys from the Blackstuff as Yosser Hughes.

Related topics:TitanicThe Lord of the RingsFilm
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.