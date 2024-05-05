Bernard’s film roles range from King Theoden of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings trilogy to Captain Edward J Smith in Titanic. Bernard is also famous for playing Yosser Hughes in the TV drama Boys From The Blackstuff and starring with Pauline Collins in the classic 80’s movie Shirley Valentine. (Photo by Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)

Legendary British actor Bernard Hill, best known for starring roles in Lord of the Rings and Titanic, has died aged 79.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed to BBC News that he died in the early hours of this morning.

Hill played King Theoden, leader of Rohan, in both The Two Towers and The Return of the King in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings big-screen adaptation.

That role followed his appearance in Titanic in 1997. Hill played Captain Edward Smith in the blockbuster disaster movie, a film which swept the board at The Oscars.