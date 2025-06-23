BBC presenter Martine Croxall has spoken out following a flurry of interest in her intervention live on air.

A BBC News presenter has described a flurry of social media interest in her after she corrected an autocue live on air as “quite a ride”.

Martine Croxall, 56, was introducing a report for the BBC on the risk of heatwave-related deaths when she changed the phrase “pregnant people” contained in an autocue line to “women”.

The presenter said: “Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, said the aged, pregnant people - women - and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.”

The autocue change was hailed by Harry Potter author and outspoken women’s rights campaigner JK Rowling, who said: “I have a new favourite BBC presenter.”

Ms Rowling shared a video from a post by SEEN in Journalism that included the clip of Ms Croxall and read: “Good to see accuracy on BBC News.”

Ms Croxall, who has seen followers of her official X account surge to 104,000 in the wake of the clip, posted on social media on Sunday night: “A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It’s been quite a ride… “

It is believed the term “pregnant people” had been written by the researchers, rather than by the brodcaster, and was being quoted by the BBC.

The gender-neutral phrase “pregnant people” has become used more widely to include transgender men and non-binary individuals who may be pregnant.

Ms Croxall first joined the BBC in 1991 and started working for the BBC News team in 2001.

Axed news reader, Martine Croxall, returns to BBC after being let go in controversial merger. Picture: BBC | BBC

She found herself mired in controversy in 2022 when she was taken off air amid claims she showed bias after former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest.

During her introduction to Sunday night’s edition of The Papers at the time, in which members of the press and experts look at how the main stories of the day were covered, Ms Croxall said of the update on Mr Johnson: “Well this is all very exciting, isn’t it?” adding: “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am.”

Some viewers, including several Tory MPs reacted to a clip on social media, complained it displayed bias. A statement from the broadcaster at the time said: “BBC News is urgently reviewing last night’s edition of The Papers on the News Channel for a potential breach of impartiality.

“It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to uphold our standards, and these processes have been activated.”

