New SNP MP Anum Qaisar-Javed also vowed she would “fight for independence” after being elected to represent the constituency of Airdrie and Shotts.

The by-election, which took place just a week after the Scottish Parliament election, was sparked by former MP Neil Gray’s decision to step down from the Commons and run for Holyrood.

After he was elected to the corresponding constituency in the Scottish Parliament last week, Ms Javed, 28, retained the seat he had held – albeit with a majority down on the 5,201 held by Mr Gray in 2019.

She polled 10,129 votes, ahead of Labour candidate and local councillor Kenneth Stevenson who came in second with 8,372 votes, a majority of 1,757.

Conservative candidate Ben Callaghan secured 2,812 votes, with Liberal Democrat Stephen Arrundale fourth with 220 votes.

Turnout in the election was 34.3%, with Ms Javed saying this was “low” but adding she was proud of the SNP’s record in the area and “proud to be elected as the MP for Airdrie and Shotts”.

Anum Qaisar-Javed at Empire School of Dance in Airdrie during campaigning for the Airdrie and Shotts by-election.

Her election came as the Scottish Parliament saw its most diverse group of MSPs ever sworn in, with women of colour elected to Holyrood for the first time.

Ms Javed, a modern studies teacher, said she taught her students about the reasons why there are fewer people from minority communities in politics.

She said: “We talk about reasons such as a lack of role models, and it has taken till 2021, but now we have two women of colour in the Scottish Parliament.

“But I don’t just want women of colour to look at me, or people of colour, I want anyone from any minority group to be able to look at me and say ‘if she can do it, so can I’.”

In a speech made after votes were counted at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell, she promised to “fight for independence”.

She added: “As we move through the pandemic and when the time is right, then yes of course we will be looking to campaign for another independence referendum, as is the right of people of Scotland.

“Whatever the result is of that referendum, so be it, but that choice is of paramount importance.”

