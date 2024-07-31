The King battled midges as he visited a giant peat bog recently given Unesco world heritage site status.

Charles arrived at the vast expanse of peatland at Forsinard Flows, Forsinard, Sutherland, on Wednesday, with many well-wishers waiting to greet him wearing veils to deter the pests.

The King wore traditional Highland dress including a Sgian Dubh - a dagger hidden in his sock - and had a cornflower in the lapel of his tweed jacket as he unveiled a plaque commemorating the area last week becoming the seventh world heritage site in Scotland and the 35th in Britain .

The Flow Country is widely considered to be the largest area of blanket bog in the world and covers about 1,500 square miles in the Highlands, and it is estimated to store about 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide - more than is stored by all UK woodlands combined.

King Charles III meets members of the Feis air an Oir community music group during his visit to the Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre in Forsinard, Highland, which was recently given World Heritage Site status, to meet with Flow Country Partnership staff, local residents, families and young people.

