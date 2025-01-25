Rail services are resuming in the wake of Storm Eowyn but services are likely to remain disrupted until noon.

Almost 400 incidents of damage have been found on Scotland’s rail network in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, with a trampoline among debris blocking the tracks.

Rail services are due to be disrupted until at least noon as the massive repair and clear-up job continues. More than 120 reports of fallen trees have been made by engineers.

As progress is made, some trains are running this morning. The Highland Main Line between Perth and Inverness has re-opened and trains are now running between Perth and Dundee after a large tree was cleared from the tracks.

The trampoline was cleared from the line near Carstairs.

Network Rail Scotland said: “Almost 400 incidents of damage have been found since the storm passed, disruption is likely until at least midday.

“So far, we’ve seen over 120 reports of fallen trees across Scotland, along with damage to signalling systems, overhead wires, stations, boundary fencing, level crossings and even train depots suffering damage.”

A trampoline picked up by the storm has been found by engineers assessing damage to Scotland's rail network. PIC: Network Rail Scotland. | Network Rail Scotland

“We really appreciate your patience while we work to reopen Scotland’s railway. It’s going to be a challenging day, but our teams are working extremely hard to do this. We’ll keep you updated as the day goes

The railway line between Edinburgh and Newcastle has re-opened in the wake of Storm Eowyn, Network Rail Scotland has said.

On Saturday morning, the rail operator said on X, formerly Twitter: “The first good news from us following the storm.