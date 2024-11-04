The study found those living in the poorest neighbourhoods were worst affected

The UK Government austerity policies introduced since 2010 are associated with striking increases in rates of preterm and low birthweight babies, particularly among those living in the poorest neighbourhoods, Scottish researchers have warned.

The study by University of Glasgow and Public Health Scotland researchers, published in the European Journal of Public Health, analysed almost 2.3 million births in Scotland between 1981 and 2019. They found that there were marked increases in babies being born at low birthweight and preterm within one to three years of austerity being implemented, particularly in the most socioeconomically deprived areas.

The study found the increases coincided with austerity-driven rises in levels of child poverty. Experts pointed out that adverse birth outcomes are known to be associated with poverty and other “economic stressors” which can impact on placental function and foetal development in the womb.

Low birthweight and preterm birth are in turn well-known risk factors for other negative health outcomes later in childhood and adulthood; the effects of these increased rates are therefore likely to be seen for some time.

The authors say that austerity-related cuts to income - principally social security - and services are key to understanding these adverse trends.

Dr David Walsh, senior lecturer in health inequalities and lead author of the study said: “Our results add to the European evidence base of worsening birth outcomes associated with austerity-related economic adversity. Importantly for UK policymakers, we show this for a UK population.

Given that austerity policies are continuing under the new Labour government, it is vital that policymakers fully understand this evidence of worsening birth trends, the causes, and their future implications for child and adult health.”

Gerry McCartney, professor of wellbeing economy and co-author of the study said, “This is yet another study which shows the horrific effects of austerity policies on health and health inequalities in the UK: increasing death rates, declining life expectancy, and now increased rates of adverse birth outcomes.

“Although the analyses focussed on Scotland, it is likely that similar effects have been seen across the whole of the UK. Politicians need to react to these findings and protect the health of the poorest and most vulnerable in our society”.

Dr Lynda Fenton, Public Health Scotland consultant in public health medicine and a co-author on the paper, said: “Pregnancy, birth and infancy are critically important times for giving children the best start in life. The likelihood of babies being born early is influenced by poverty and the biological, psychological and material stresses that result from trying to get by without enough income.

